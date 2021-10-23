Want More Oscar Isaac Nudity? He Gets Naked Again In Dune

Oscar Isaac is known as a versatile actor that gives it all in his roles. However, he recently made waves for also showing it all and appearing fully nude in HBO’s Scenes from a Marriage.

The scene made the actor a trending topic, and he was grilled about the nudity on the daytime TV show The View.

Apparently, none of that was enough to dissuade Isaac from getting naked again. The actor appears nude again in the sci epic Dune.

Isaac plays Duke Leto Atreides, the father of the Timothée Chalamet character Paul Atreides. Without spoiling anything, let’s just say that Duke Leto is tortured, stripped naked, and bound to a chair – with the more private parts of Isaac’s body kept in the shadows.

The scene is will be familiar to readers of Frank Herbert’s novel, as well as people who’ve seen the 1984 movie of the same name. Director Denis Villeneuve takes the scene a step further by stripping Leto of his garments, perhaps to amplify the feeling of powerlessness the Duke feels at that moment.

Dune Movie Gets Stunning Illustration From The Promised Neverland Manga Artist 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

About that full-frontal scene in Scenes from a Marriage, Isaac said he was as shocked as everyone else when he saw finally saw it.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know that was going to happen,” Isaac said. “You get sent the stuff to look at to be like, ‘OK, I’m fine with that.’ But I saw it on a laptop quite dark and I didn’t notice what was happening down there. It was a surprise when I started seeing all these things like, ‘It’s full frontal’ – I was like, ‘No, what are you talking about?’ And I saw it, and clear as day on the big TV there, it’s there for everyone to see.”

Isaac’s costar Jessica Chastain said she didn’t mind the nudity in the movie as long as it was balanced between her and Isaac.

“I said to (the director), who wrote and directed the series, in the very beginning, I said, ‘I’m comfortable with all the nudity, but any part of my body that you show, you’re going to have to show the same with Oscar,'” she said. “So there’s a shower scene that I have in Episode 2, and you see my body. So now you see his body. So for me, I wanted it to be balanced.”

You can catch Dune in theaters and on HBO Max now.