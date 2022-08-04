After it was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslov said he was looking to Kevin Feige and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as inspiration for mapping out the next decade of DC films, Marvel and DC fans alike were expressing a lot of thoughts about the development.

Though reports have surfaced that Zaslov has canceled the straight-to-stream HBO Max original film Batgirl, despite the film being nearly complete, due to an apparent renewed focus on theatrically-released movies, he did not specifically address the details of the controversial decision. His nod to wanting to shape the next decade of DC movies to be more like the MCU happened at an investor Q&A during the company’s Q2 call, as Deadline reported;

“Zaslav emphasized his commitment to building a 10-year plan for DC a la what former Disney boss Bob Iger and Marvel president Kevin Feige have built.”

One fan of Bruce Timm’s animated world of DC properties wondered why WBD did not simply look to that wonderful universe for inspiration for the rebooted DC Extended Universe.

Another Twitter user feared DC’s emphasis on aping Marvel would make forthcoming DC movies less risky, story-wise, and therefore more bland.

Look im not gonna disagree that the DC extended universe needed some direction but please for the love of god do not start making all these DC movies the same and limiting story choices, the one great thing about DC movies is that they're all very different from each other — Daniel_KB (@Daniel_KB28) August 4, 2022

Some Twitter users were simply confused by this strategy being designated as “new,” given that WBD has striven, but mostly failed, at this approach for the better part of the last decade.

For the past decade, everyone's been chasing the MCU and everyone's been looking for their Kevin Feige, WB included. Hollywood is littered with abandoned cinematic universes. To simply say you have a plan isn't the same as having a plan…or the people to implement it. — The Marc Bernardin (@marcbernardin) August 4, 2022

Another Twitter user simply found it funny that Feige is a mythical legend in the minds of so many media CEOs, with Zaslov being just the latest believer.

…..Kevin Feige lives rent-free in so many streaming CEOs' heads. — Ani-Bundel, Scribbler-At-Law (@anibundel) August 4, 2022

“Kevin Feige is the Blueprint” another clear Marvel fanatic wrote.

Kevin Feige is the Blueprint. https://t.co/cXeBqVujtd — TASK the Ol’ Nerdy Bastard (@UpToTASK) August 4, 2022

Another Twitter user imagined Feige using the opportunity of DC’s last-minute cancelation of Batgirl as leverage to serve an absolute lay-up of a shot at Marvel’s rival studio at the forthcoming D23 convention.

Kevin Feige in a few weeks at D23:



“Any artist out there that want to be an artist and stay a star, and don’t have to worry about a studio executive trying to shelve your movies for tax breaks…come to Marvel Studios” pic.twitter.com/197MsiRykf — Darth Kriss (@insanityreport) August 4, 2022

Other commentators took the opportunity of the news to roast Marvel for their perceived lack of quality content.

"significant focus on quality" and "kevin feige's marvel studios model as inspiration" do not belong together in the same sentence. https://t.co/eLQ1qGrGVh — red ◡̈ (@95IMPULSE) August 4, 2022

Ah yes, the Kevin Feige who cares about having the best movie out possible and not just having a movie out. https://t.co/W1al4OEby0 — Scott of Rivia (@DerfelMacGuffin) August 4, 2022

kevin feige as inspiration?? this about to be shite https://t.co/PC5WGYhh8p — mia (@blondsouI) August 4, 2022

No matter if you’re a fan of DC, Marvel, or both, it looks as if the world of comic book movies is about to transform, hopefully for the better, in the years to come.