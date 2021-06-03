Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Wants DC Films Set Up Like Marvel Studios

The merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery has been ratified, and the new company clearly hasn’t spent much of its R&D budget to stumble upon the idea of rebranding as Warner Bros. Discovery. Indeed, David Zaslav is now the man in charge, and he’s already outlined his intention to “honor, celebrate and elevate” both brands.

Naturally, the first question on the minds of a lot of fans is what this could potentially mean for the SnyderVerse, but when you’re talking about such a massive multimedia conglomerate that’s already outlined its intentions to allow both HBO Max and Discovery+ to operate as separate entities, a single hugely popular streaming exclusive is hardly going to be Zaslav’s first port of call.

That being said, a new rumor outlines that the post-merger CEO could look to restructure DC Films in a manner similar to Marvel Studios, which is admittedly something that should have happened years ago. Looking at Marvel, Kevin Feige is at the top of the totem pole and oversees the development, creation and production of the entire MCU catalogue from movies and TV shows to comic books and animation, with his only superior being Disney’s Bob Chapek.

However, a DC Comics adaptation hailing from Warner Bros. designed for either a streaming service or theatrical release could at various points pass through the hands of DC Films president Walter Hamada, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys and WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff, while in the past Greg Silverman, Geoff Johns, Jon Berg and of course, Zack Snyder were all tasked with trying to steer the ship to no avail. Streamlining has been staring the company in the face for a while, but maybe now it’ll finally happen with Zaslav calling the shots.