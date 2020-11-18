Batwoman Movie Reportedly In Development, Unrelated To The CW Show

The Arrowverse’s Batwoman has already gone through some major personnel changes despite being just one season old, with star Ruby Rose stepping down from her role as Kate Kane and Javicia Leslie set to make her debut as Ryan Wilder when the show returns in January. Not only that, but the recent addition to The CW’s superhero lineup drew mixed reactions from fans and critics alike, while ratings also dropped by well over 50% throughout the 20-episode run, so the network will surely be hoping that things pick up a bit when it returns.

We still don’t know too much about what the next season will bring us, but with the notable exception of Ezra Miller’s cameo during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, Warner Bros. have made it clear that their big screen properties operate completely independently of the Arrowverse, and a new report now claims that the studio is developing a standalone Batwoman movie as part of the DCEU.

Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck and Bruce Wayne will all suit up as Batman in 2022, but Kate Kane has never appeared in a live-action film before, which is hardly surprising when the character only made her comic book debut as recently as 2006. The studio were once developing Batgirl with Joss Whedon set to write and direct, but after he became persona non grata in the shared universe following the Justice League debacle, the project appears to have fallen by the wayside despite Birds of Prey‘s Christina Hodson being tasked with cracking a new version of the script.

Now, it seems that Kate Kane might end up being the franchise’s female Gotham City resident of choice instead of Barbara Godon, but fans who aren’t particularly enamored with Batwoman on the small screen might not be too enthusiastic about a second unrelated adaptation being in the works when The CW show still has a lot to do in order to win them over.