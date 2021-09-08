Warner Bros. Reportedly Eying Will Smith’s Deadshot For Secret Six

Following the release of The Suicide Squad, Idris Elba explained that he was never going to be Will Smith’s replacement as Deadshot, despite reports to the contrary making the rounds shortly after it was revealed he’d entered talks to board James Gunn’s hybrid of sequel and reboot.

No offense to Elba, who does a great job in the role and finally gets a blockbuster vehicle worthy of his talents, but the movie wouldn’t have turned out too differently had his Bloodsport been swapped out for Smith’s Floyd Lawton. It’s almost as if the script was written with the former Fresh Prince in mind, before scheduling issues put paid to any chance of a return.

New Suicide Squad Ayer Cut Image Reveals Deadshot/Harley Quinn Romance 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the door isn’t closed on Deadshot coming back to the DCEU by any means, even if it’s been years since Smith publicly talked up any sort of future outings as the comic book sharpshooter. However, we have heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Kingsley would appear in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that Warner Bros. are reportedly keeping a spot open for the star on the Secret Six.

DC’s other covert unit have been regularly rumored for a live-action debut, but it hasn’t gained any noteworthy traction as of yet. While there’s no word on whether or not Smith would even entertain the idea of another ensemble effort, it’s not as though there aren’t plenty of other characters to fill the Secret Six roster should he say no.