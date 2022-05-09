ICYMI, Miller has been arrested twice this year — once for harassment and once for second-degree assault.

With The Flash slated to hit theaters next year, many DC fans may be wondering what actor Ezra Miller’s future is in the titular role, given their multiple arrests in Hawaii recently.

Now, even more reports are surfacing that seem to indicate the higher-ups at Warner Bros. are not considering replacing the actor, after all.

Adam B. Vary, senior entertainment writer at Variety, reports that sources say the role isn’t being reconsidered at all.

“I’m told that WB is not considering replacing Ezra Miller on THE FLASH. Miller was arrested twice in Hawai’i this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and again for second-degree assault.”

Vary went on to note that The Flash actually finished filming months ago and that Miller plays multiple versions of Barry Allen. As such, replacing them would pretty much amount to reshooting the entire movie.

Last month, Miller was arrested for the second time within just a few weeks of their first arrest. The second arrest characterized Miller as having become “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in approximate half-inch cut.”

The police reported the victim didn’t want medical treatment and that Miller was found in the road at 1:30 a.m.

Prior to that, a couple who had been granted a restraining order against Miller for alleged disorderly conduct and harassment later requested to have it dropped.

Rumors have swirled about WB possibly holding meetings to discuss replacing Miller as the character, but one such rumor was reportedly dismissed by WB last month.