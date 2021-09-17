WB Reportedly Already Planning A Sequel For The Flash

We’re still fourteen months away from The Flash hitting theaters, but the rumor mill has been kept busy from almost the second the project finally managed to escape development hell and make it in front of cameras, even if most of the speculation hasn’t focused on Ezra Miller’s title hero.

Of course, that’s to be expected when Andy Muschietti’s DCEU blockbuster boasts Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as two versions of Batman from alternate realities, and none of the scuttlebutt can seem to agree what the future holds for either of them. Affleck is either sticking around, retiring for real this time or getting killed off depending on where you hear it, while Keaton is purportedly appearing in anywhere from three to ten projects.

The latest comes from insider Grace Randolph, who offers that the studio is so pleased with what they’ve been seeing from The Flash that talks to move forward on a sequel have already started, as you can see below.

I just heard #WarnerBros feels so good about #TheFlash



they are trying to put together a deal for a sequel 😱🔥#DC #DCEU pic.twitter.com/MEnbwVuET8 — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) September 16, 2021

Needless to say, conflicting and as-yet-unverified claims have offered that Miller is signed and sealed for an entire trilogy, so it’s hard to get a true grasp on separating fact from fiction when it comes to The Flash. What we do know is that it’s poised to alter the DCEU as we know it by bringing the multiverse into play, something that’s set to reverberate around the mythology for years to come.