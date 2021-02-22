WB Reportedly Turned Gina Carano Down For A Role After Mandalorian Firing

The discourse surrounding Gina Carano‘s firing from The Mandalorian is going to continue rumbling on for some time to come, especially with the former Cara Dune airing out her dirty laundry in a conversation with Ben Shapiro. The former MMA fighter claims to have been bullied and victimized by Disney, and says she has a story that could turn the media storm on its head.

For the moment, that remains entirely up for debate, but anyone who believes that the major Hollywood studios don’t take politics into consideration is only kidding themselves. Most of the biggest names in town tend to keep their leanings to themselves, but by siding with conservative commentator Shapiro and The Daily Wire to develop and produce her next movie, Carano has ostensibly alienated herself from any outfit that takes a publicly apolitical stance.

Not that she cares, though, and the 38 year-old should at least be commended for sticking to her guns, even if a social media post made in very poor taste wound up costing her the biggest role of her career to date. Where she’ll go from here remains to be seen, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Carano almost immediately approached Warner Bros. to try and start discussions over an undisclosed role, but she was turned down.

While negotiations go on behind closed doors virtually every day, it would be difficult to imagine anyone even willing to speak to Gina Carano at least until the dust settles. Nobody was going to pick up the phone minutes or hours after she initially got her marching orders, and it would be foolish to expect them to. For now, then, the recently deposed star of The Mandalorian has set up shop at The Daily Wire, and it’ll be interesting to see how her career develops from here.