Warner Bros. Reportedly Wants At Least 10 DC Projects A Year

Not to beat a dead horse even further into submission and compare the two comic book companies and their respective live-action franchises for the millionth time, but you’d have to imagine the executives at Warner Bros. and DC Films are keeping a close eye on what Marvel Studios are doing as both superhero franchises expand into the streaming space on HBO Max and Disney Plus.

2021 marks the first year of the MCU’s shift into episodic storytelling, and when Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in December it’ll mark the Marvel’s ninth project of the year, with Kevin Feige’s shared universe making up for lost time after enduring a barren 2020. Next year we’re getting at least the same number if not even more, so it won’t be long before fans are being bestowed with movies and TV shows hitting double digits on an annual basis.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as Batman in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that WB reportedly want at least ten brand new DC-branded titles a year, spread across theatrical and streaming in both live-action and animation.

That sounds like a big ask, but unlike Marvel, DC isn’t beholden to a single shared universe. In fact, there are currently seven movies and at least fourteen TV shows in various stages of production and development split across multiple timelines and realities, so it’ll be a lot easier than you might to reach ten-per-year levels.