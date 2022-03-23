Warner Bros. reveals centennial logo, teases commemorative content

The major studio behind The Maltese Falcon, Looney Tunes, and The Batman is about to hit a major milestone. Warner Bros. revealed a new logo to celebrate their upcoming centennial next April, and it’s just the beginning of their “100 years of storytelling” celebration.

Next year, we're celebrating Warner Bros.' 100th birthday and a century of unforgettable storytelling. We're kicking things off with our commemorative logo reveal. ✨ #WB100 pic.twitter.com/DeUjejdgLr — Warner Bros. (@WBHomeEnt) March 23, 2022

In the months leading up to April 2023, the studio will begin to unveil special content, commemorative products, and classic films re-released in theaters. Warner Bros. released this official statement:

“Starting at the end of this year, and throughout 2023, Warner Bros.’ centennial celebration will include a fully realized, fan-focused campaign involving every division of the Studio — film, series, consumer products, video games, themed entertainment, studio tours, live events and more — as well as its Studios and Networks sister companies, including HBO Max, the TNets (TNT, TBS and truTV), WarnerMedia Kids, Young Adults & Classics (including WB Animation, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and TCM) and others.”

They also plan to have more live events open to the public, including a special event on the actual Warner Bros. lot. WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff said this about Wednesday’s announcement:

“Throughout Warner Bros.’ history, its films and TV shows have been recognized as the gold standard of storytelling, and it was important to us to highlight the fact that telling stories that move the world is at the heart of everything we do.”

On April 4th 1923, four brothers by the name of Albert, Harry, Jack, and Sam Warner created Warner Bros., which would go on to become one of the most iconic entertainment studios in history, having produced 12,500 feature films and 150,000 episodes of television.

You can expect to see more announcements about the celebration towards the end of 2022.