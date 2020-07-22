New Bill & Ted Face The Music Photos Introduce The Duo’s Daughters

Fans are gearing up for the release of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the much-anticipated third instalment in the Bill & Ted saga. The film has so far managed to avoid the worst of the coronavirus-inflicted disruption to the release schedule, with it still on track to premiere this August. Ahead of that, a batch of photos showcasing some of the new characters we’ll be meeting has been released online and in the gallery below we get a glimpse at Billie and Thea (played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving).

As you’ll have gathered, Billie and Thea are Bill and Ted’s respective daughters. Also featured in the photos is a shot of director Dean Parisot and writer Ed Solomon on set, and a look at headline duo’s future selves, who’ve somehow found themselves locked up in prison (yes, that really is Keanu Reeves). Their past selves are going back to the future to steal a universe-saving song from themselves. Makes perfect sense, right?

The only uncertainty lingering over Face the Music is whether it manages a theatrical run or goes straight to streaming/on-demand as many other lower budget films have. With so much ongoing global strife, I’d treat its multiplex chances with caution. At the very least, it will get some kind of release – unlike blockbuster monsters like Tenet and Mulan, which now pose very expensive problems for the studios trying to make their money back. For more modest enterprises such as this, recouping costs shouldn’t be a problem.

If you’ve got any thoughts of your own on Bill & Ted Face the Music’s casting additions, leave them in the comments section below. Just over 5 weeks until we finally get to see the pic for ourselves.