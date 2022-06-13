Was 1982 the best summer movie season ever? Fans have thoughts

Every summer has its blockbuster, its golden boy, its must-see motion picture; 1981 had Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1986 had Top Gun, and 1975 started it all with the record-breaking success of Jaws.

But there are some summers that spoil moviegoers absolutely rotten with the sheer selection on offer, and among the very top of this wealth of content was 1982, as pointed out by one Sean Fennessey on Twitter.

Summer of 1982 saw the release of THE THING, BLADE RUNNER, E.T., POLTERGEIST, CONAN THE BARBARIAN, STAR TREK II: THE WRATH OF KHAN, DINER, ROCKY III, THE WORLD ACCORDING TO GARP, FAST TIMES…, and AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN. That's cool. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) June 12, 2022

Indeed, 1982 brought us the likes of Rocky III, which saw the titular boxer step back into the ring to throw down against Clubber Lang with his former rival Apollo Creed backing him up, Ridley Scott’s legendary sci-fi flick that continues to spawn spinoffs to this very day, The Thing, John Carpenter’s masterclass in vomit-inducing practical effects and rebounding from negative reviews, and E.T., the heartwarming film about a lost alien that fared much worse on the Atari.

Fans were quick to step in with 1982 flicks of their own choosing, even if just for an easy laugh, which was the case with Airplane II, a crash-landing in comparison to its predecessor.

Don’t forget Airplane 2!! Or wait… are we supposed to forget Airplane 2? — Average Guy (@wingedbeaver) June 12, 2022

Another user cheated by granting themselves the month of May, so as to include the neo-noir comedy Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid.

You can slip in a May release for Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid. — David Szmyt (@EuropeanOils) June 12, 2022

One other user challenged the tweet with a list of some of this year’s noteworthy summer releases.

The summer of 2022 saw releases of Obi-Wan, Better Call Saul, We Own This City, The Offer, The Boys, Stranger Things, House of the Dragon, and What We Do In the Shadows… that’s pretty damn cool too. 🍻 — David Young 🗣 (@Teegypt) June 12, 2022

Topping the summer of 1982 might be a hefty ask, but at the end of the day, movies are here to be enjoyed, not competed against. Speaking of which, fans can enjoy an exciting blockbuster lineup this summer, consisting of Elvis, Bullet Train, Nope, and, of course, Top Gun: Maverick.