Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

One of the set-pieces of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the travel through the various dimensions of the MCU into versions of the characters’ own universes that may differ only slightly or greatly or have more … paint. In any case, one of the major sequences of the film shows Strange and America Chavez zipping through a series of universes, each more bizarre than the last. And one looked plenty familiar.

The dimensions encountered include all sorts of variants, but one, in particular, stood out from the rest. It was a dark world, black and filled with burning lava, and hey! Wasn’t that Mustafar?

As any good Star Wars fan knows, Mustafar is the scene of Obi-Wan Kenobi’s monumental duel with his former Padawan Anakin Skywalker. Anakin loses the duel and is hideously maimed, forcing him forevermore to be encased in Darth Vader’s life-sustaining and terrible armor. Mustafar also becomes, disturbingly enough, the site of Vader’s fortress and retreat, where he can be forever reminded of his awful defeat.

Nuevo clip OFICIAL de #MultiverseOfMadness en donde vemos a #DoctorStrange y #AmericaChavez viajar por diferentes universo… ¿INCLUIDO MUSTAFAR DE STAR WARS? 😨 pic.twitter.com/VO8scXs9Ip — Mundo Vengador (@IniciativaV) April 30, 2022

One has to be eagle-eyed to catch it, as it practically occurs in a blink, just seconds before Strange and America crash-land in the universe of the Illuminati. It is eerily reminiscent at the very least of the molten surface of Mustafar, and even if it isn’t a purposeful Easter egg, it certainly is a reminder of the volcanic planet.

Perhaps a little teaser before it potentially shows up again in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series debuting on Disney Plus later this month? Fans will have to wait and see.