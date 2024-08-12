Was there a ‘The Incredibles 3’ release date in 2023?

Adult life requires a lot of balancing, from work to family, friendship, chores, cooking, and maybe finding time for some hobbies. Add in trying to keep up with the latest TV and movie releases and sometimes it’s easy to miss something… even the sequel to a beloved movie that everyone has been hoping for. Pixar fans have wanted to see The Incredibles 3 for a while now, but was the movie released in 2023?

The Incredibles follows a charming superhero family and has a great voice cast including Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, and Craig T. Nelson. Everyone wants to catch up with these characters again… so let’s find out the release date for The Incredibles 3.

Did The Incredibles 3 come out in 2023?

Image via Disney

The Incredibles 3 didn’t have a 2023 release date (phew). The movie was announced at D23 Fan Expo in August 2024, according to USA Today. Pete Docter, the chief creative office of Pixar who also directed beloved Pixar movies such as Soul and Inside Out, shared the exciting news at the event.

While other Pixar movies should get sequels, at least fans will see more of the Parr family in the future. Unfortunately, there isn’t a release date as of yet, so everyone will have to wait to get their fave movie snacks and settle in for another great story. It’s possible to guess what the release date could be based on other Pixar films. Inside Out 2, for instance, was announced in September 2022 and came to theaters in June 2024, according to Yahoo!. The Incredibles 3 could maybe be released in 2026, but no one really knows.

Fans can rest assured that Brad Bird, who directed The Incredibles and The Incredibles 2, is coming back, so the third movie is sure to be just as high-quality as the others. The Incredibles was one of the best Pixar movies that came out in the 2000s thanks to its memorable characters, sly humor, and kid-friendly action. There’s no doubt that another story about the Parr family will be worth heading to the movie theater for… whenever that exciting day is.

