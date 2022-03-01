Ryan Reynolds is all set to provide further proof to Hollywood that he’s one of the film industry’s most bankable actors. In just over a week’s time, the Deadpool, Free Guy and Red Notice star will be joined by Zoe Saldana, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner and newcomer Walker Scobell in The Adam Project.

As if the subject matter, cinematography and music choice didn’t already make it painfully obvious, Netflix’s next big blockbuster is unabashedly a spin on Spielberg flicks circa 1980s sci-fi. Director Shawn Levy is clearly happy to revel in paying tribute to the legendary filmmaker at almost every turn, to the extent that we wouldn’t be surprised if a certain extraterrestrial made a guest appearance.

You can check out the frenetic trailer for yourselves above.

The Adam Project marks Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner’s first on-screen meeting in more than 18 years, with the pair collectively playing the part of Adam’s parents. Reynolds, on the other hand, plays a future version of his younger self (Scobell) who has returned to our present to combat a malicious force of technologically advanced aggressors.

What twists and turns will viewers find during the adventure? You’ll find out for yourselves when The Adam Project lands next week, March 11.