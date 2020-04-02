Watch: The First 9 Minutes Of Bad Boys For Life

With everything going on in the world right now and movie theaters being shut down, it’s hard to forget that Bad Boys For Life remains the most successful film of 2020 so far. The third entry in the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence buddy cop franchise is in fact the highest-grossing pic in the series, earning more than $200 million domestically and more than $400 million worldwide. And that’s with the movie not even opening in China due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bad Boys For Life is, dare I say, the best in the franchise, too. With Michael Bay busy directing 6 Underground for Netflix, newcomers Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi took over directing duties and managed to both ground the story and shoot practical and engaging set pieces that really give the movie an old school vibe. They also were able to maintain Bay’s slick Miami feel as well as throwing in a few signature Bay shots.

As you no doubt know by now, Sony moved up the pic’s digital release due to the coronavirus and if you’re still on the fence about checking it out, they’ve made the first 9 minutes available on YouTube. Which you can see for yourself up above.

You get everything you need in these opening minutes, too. A thrilling car chase through the streets of Miami, Marcus (Lawrence) damaging Mike’s (Smith) car and a funny callback to Bad Boys II. We also get our first look at the villains of the movie, who are by far the best in the series and without spoiling things, play a more personal role in our heroes’ lives.

Don’t worry about Bad Boys For Life being just another sequel to an aging franchise. It has a 77% percent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a whopping 96% audience score. Believe the hype and watch the video above to see what you’ve been missing.