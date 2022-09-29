Watch: A relaxing getaway becomes a nightmare in ‘The Accursed’ trailer

The trailer for the upcoming horror movie The Accursed wastes no time letting viewers know what they’re in for.

“He is darkness. He is whispers. He is real,” an older woman rasps while we see a foggy forest at night punctuated by lightning strikes. Then, we see an upside cross etched into a tree a carved by a mysterious figure. Doesn’t seem like somewhere anyone would like to find themselves ever.

Screen Media Films released the trailer today for the movie, starring Sarah Grey, Mena Suvari, and Meg Foster as the possessed elderly woman. The movie is about a family friend of the old woman coming to take care of her for a few days in a cabin in the woods. Here’s the synopsis:

“Elly (Sarah Grey) is asked by a family friend (Mena Suvari) to spend a few days looking after an elderly woman (Meg Foster) living in a remote cabin. She readily agrees thinking a short trip to the woods will be a nice escape. The cabin turns out to be anything but relaxing as Elly begins hallucinating in ways that blur reality with her dreams. As the visions take over, Elly realizes that she was lured there by a demonic presence hiding inside of the woman just waiting to break free.”

Elly drives to the cabin and meets Suvari’s character, who is obviously hiding something. Foster’s character is laying in bed but sometimes opens her mouth uncomfortably wide and other times has some type of mucousy goo coming out of her face. Looks suitably chilling, and right in time for Halloween.

The Accursed will premiere in theaters and On Demand on Oct. 14.