Watch: Action-Packed Eternals Promo Reveals Brand New Footage

The superhero genre has remained the most lucrative form of filmmaking in the industry for two decades, and the struggles of the pandemic era have only reinforced that notion. As of today, the three biggest opening domestic opening weekends since 2019 belong to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Black Widow and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Audiences clearly still can’t get enough of big budget comic book adaptations, and the good news for fans is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals is less than five weeks away, where it’ll look to keep that hot streak alive. Two-time Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao’s intergalactic epic is entering the final stretch of its marketing push, and a new promo reveals plenty of explosive new footage.

The buzz is starting to build for Eternals, which has the potential to be one of the MCU’s most acclaimed installments yet, based on nothing but the talent involved on either side of the camera and a narrative that promises an adventure unlike anything we’ve ever seen from the shared mythology before, even though we’re 25 movies deep.

Having been delayed by an entire year, MCU enthusiasts have been desperate to see Eternals for the longest time, and it’s set to deliver on the rising expectations and then some when it finally comes to theaters on November 5.