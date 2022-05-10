Watch: Adam Sandler brings the drama in ‘Hustle’ trailer

A new trailer for Netflix’s Hustle has just dropped, a further indication that star Adam Sandler is continuing his stint at getting back into dramatic roles following the success of 2019’s Uncut Gems.

Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a professional basketball talent scout looking to take his career to the next level by becoming a coach. However, that ambition is put on hold when he is tasked with finding the Philadelphia 76ers their next big talent.

Stanley’s quest leads him to Spain, where he discovers Juancho Hernangome’s Bo Cruz, a phenom at streetball with a troubled past. As Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, finding in common both their passion for the game and as loving family men, they look for their chance to prove themselves in the court and in life. The pair seek the help of Stanley’s wife, Queen Latifah’s Teresa, to get their shot at reaching the top.

In real life, Hernangome’s story somewhat parallels the character he plays. The Utah Jazz NBA player originates from Spain himself.

The film, touted as a classic rags-to-riches sports drama in the vein of Rocky, sports an impressive supporting cast as well, such as Robert Duvall and Ben Foster.

Sandler is producing the film alongside Angeles Laker LeBron James, who previously dipped his toes in the movie industry by starring in last year’s Space Jame: A New Legacy.

Hustle comes to Netflix on June 8.