Watch: Adam Sandler stars in ‘Hustle,’ Netflix basketball drama

If you’re looking for one of those inspirational, underdog sports dramas, the trailer for Netflix‘s Hustle seems promise just that, and with the unexpected casting choice of Adam Sandler in one of the lead roles.

Sandler doesn’t play a would-be star athlete, however, instead portraying a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who discovers abroad a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past. The scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenomenal player, portrayed by Spanish professional basketball player Juancho Hernangome, who is currently with the National Basketball Association’s Utah Jazz, back to the U.S.

The film is being produced by Sandler and Los Angeles Laker LeBron James, who previously dipped his toes into the movie industry by starring in last year’s Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The basketball scout and his new recruit are working against the odds, as Sandler’s character is courting the new player without the team’s approval. They’ll have one shot to prove that they have what it takes to make it in the big leagues in the states as part of an official NBA team.

The film looks like a classic rags-to-riches sports movie, in the vein of Rocky but on the court instead of the ring. What’s more, it boasts an impressive supporting cast, including Robert Duvall, Queen Latifah, and Ben Foster.

Considering Hernangome in real life went from playing professional basketball in Spain before being recruited to the U.S. as a player, it seems like there’s at least a sprinkle of biographical inspiration to the film as well.

And with Sandler’s excellent dramatic turn in the recent reversal-of-fortune drama Uncut Gems, perhaps the normally comedic actor could continue that streak with this film.

Hustle comes to Netflix June 10.