Alyssa Milano stars in Netflix’s newest murder mystery series Brazen, which got its first trailer and a release date today. Previously titled Deadly Desires, Brazen is directed by The Knight Before Christmas and Night Deposit director Monika Mitchell.

Brazen is adapted from Nora Roberts’ 1988 murder mystery romance novel Brazen Virtue. The book won the 1989 Golden Medallion for Best Suspense.

Roberts has written some 200 romance novels since she first began publishing in 1981. In 2021, she published four novels, including Faithless in Death, Legacy, Forgotten in Death, and The Becoming. 11 of her books have been adapted into films, most recently Carnal Innocence (2011).

Brazen Virtue and Netflix’s Brazen feature a similar genre author named Grace Miller (played by Milano) whose sister is murdered. After her death, Grace discovers her sister, a teacher, led a double life and joins the investigation to find her murderer. Netflix’s synopsis elaborates on the story about the romance author facing a murder mystery much like the ones she writes about:

Prominent mystery writer and crime expert, Grace (Alyssa Milano), hurries back to her family home in Washington, D.C. because her estranged sister summons her. When her sister is killed and her double life as a webcam performer is revealed, Grace ignores the warnings of cool-headed detective Ed (Sam Page) and gets involved in the case.

Brazen will stream on Netflix starting Jan. 13.