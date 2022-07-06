Watch: ‘Amsterdam’ trailer unveils the starriest cast of the century

David O. Russell might be prone to the odd bout of controversy, but there’s no denying his status as one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of the modern era, one that’s famed for gathering together stacked casts to deliver top-notch performances. Based on the names involved in Amsterdam, it would be wise to set your expectations very high for this one.

Five-time Academy Award nominee Russell is returning with his first feature since 2015’s biopic Joy, and if the ensemble isn’t enough to sell you on this one, then maybe the premise is. A 1930s-set whodunnit, the story follows three friends who witness a murder and end up becoming suspects in the process, before they uncover what’s described as “one of the most outrageous plots in American history”.

via 20th Century Studios

As for the cast? Well, Amsterdam features…. deep breath… Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldaña, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Michael Shannon, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, and even more names besides, so we can expect A-grade acting on every level.

Bale, Washington, and Robbie take the three main roles as the trio of potential killers forming a pact in the titular city determining that they’ll stick together, no matter what befalls them. This might only be our very first look at footage from Amsterdam, but we’d feel very confident in saying this is almost guaranteed to be one of the heaviest hitters during next year’s awards season.