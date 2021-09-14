Somehow, Andrew Garfield hasn’t grown incredibly weary of being asked the same question in every interview he’s been in over the last several months. Then again, the man is an actor, so he could just be dipping into his professional skill set to feign politeness over the umpteenth instance of ‘are you in Spider-Man: No Way Home?’

The query, this time posed by Jimmy Fallon during his Tonight Show, garnered a typically by-the-book response. Appearing via video link, Garfield responded to Fallon’s claim of a leaked photo (believed to have been scrubbed from the internet by Sony) showing both him and Tobey Maguire suited up in Spidey’s iconic red and blue suit while moseying around the set of No Way Home. The entire exchange can be seen below.

In absolute non-surprise, Garfield refused to give a definitive answer about his involvement (or lack thereof) instead expertly side-stepping Fallon’s poking questions by pointing out that the evidence in question is no longer available and then saying that he “heard about [the photo], and did see it, and it’s a Photoshop.”

Does this signal strongly in either direction, that The Social Network and Mainstream star is destined to reprise his role as one of Marvel’s most beloved characters? Unless you’re an expert in reading the subtleties of facial expression, the answer is exactly as you’d expect.

Barring the release of a trailer teasing the trio of Spider-Men fans so desperately want to see, we’ll just have to wait until Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters this December to get a definitive answer.