Watch: ‘Anything’s Possible,’ directed by Billy Porter, debuting on Amazon Prime Video

Billy Porter is a quadruple threat if ever there was one. He sings, he dances, he acts, and now he’s making his directorial debut on Amazon Prime’s Anything’s Possible, the trailer of which has just dropped.

Starring Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali as teen lovebirds Kelsa and Khal, the coming-of-age rom-com is re-imagining what love can look like on screen for a transgender girl in high school. Following a wave of optimistic LGBT+ romance stories for teen audiences like Netflix’s Heartstopper and Disney Plus’ Crush, Anything’s Possible is bringing the fun and butterflies of teen love to everyone’s television screens.

Amazon Prime Video describes the film as “a romance that showcases the joy, tenderness, and pain of young love,” despite gender identity or sexual orientation, as two kids with a crush navigate the highs and lows of their senior year of high school.

Set in Porter’s hometown of Pittsburgh, the LGBTQ+ rom-com arrives on Prime Video July 22.