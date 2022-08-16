Watch: Apple TV’s Sidney Poitier documentary trailer celebrates the legendary actor

One of the most storied, successful, and iconic mavericks in the history of Hollywood will finally have his story told to millions.

Apple TV+ announced earlier today that Sidney, a documentary featuring the life and legacy of legendary Hollywood icon Sidney Poitier will be releasing on Sept. 23, complete with a trailer packed to the brim with love for the actor.

Featuring interviews with the likes of Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Spike Lee, Morgan Freeman, producer Oprah Winfrey, and the documentary’s star himself, Sidney will document the life and career of Sidney Poitier, the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in 1964, all while racial tensions in the United States were swirling maliciously.

This story is developing.