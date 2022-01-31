A new trailer for an upcoming movie starring Ezra Miller and Kiersey Clemons has just hit the internet. But, sorry, DC fans, it’s not The Flash. Superhero lovers can’t wait for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo film — starring Miller as Barry Allen, with Clemons as his love interest, Iris West — to enter theaters this November. But, before that blockbuster gets here, the pair are first starring in a very different production: indie action-comedy, Asking For It.

The trailer promises a fierce battle between the sexes as a group of small-town women form a vigilante group known as the Cherry Bombers. Led by Beatrice (Vanessa Hudgens) and Regina (Alexandra Shipp), with new recruit Joey (Clemons) added to their number, the Cherry Bombers take it upon themselves to target violent frat boys, a corrupt police force of human traffickers working under Sherriff Morel (David Patrick Kelly), and a dangerous alt-right group called MFM (Men’s First Movement), led by none other than Miller’s supreme dirtbag Mark Vanderhill.

Going by this promo, Asking for It looks like a fast and furious ride with a lot to say underneath its style. Expect comparisons to be made to 2020’s similarly themed feminist revenge thriller Promising Young Woman once it comes out. From director Eamon O’Rourke, the movie also stars Radha Mitchell, Gabourey Sidibe, Casey Cott, Leslie Stratton, and Luke Hemsworth and originally premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Miller and Clemons’ roles in this couldn’t be further away from their DC characters, then. The Flash will mark the Dope actress’ first proper appearance in the franchise, following her cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, so don’t miss that multiversal movie when it hits cinemas on Nov. 4.

In the meantime, Asking For It is set to release simultaneously in theaters and digital from March 4.