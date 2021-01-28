Watch: Benedict Cumberbatch Stars In First Trailer For Spy Thriller The Courier

Are you frustrated that No Time to Die has been pushed back yet again? Then maybe Benedict Cumberbatch can help. The first trailer for the Doctor Strange star’s new movie is now here, and it promises a 60s spy thriller that might just scratch that James Bond itch you’ve got while we wait for Daniel Craig’s final outing as 007 to arrive.

If you’ve kept up to date with Cumberbatch’s career and yet haven’t heard of The Courier before, that might be because the pic originally went by the title Ironbark when it debuted at Sundance Film Festival last year. The Sherlock star – and his fetching facial hair – features as British businessman Greville Wynne who’s recruited by MI6 and the CIA to form a partnership with Soviet officer Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) to smuggle secrets out of the Soviet Union, including intelligence that will prove key to defusing the Cuban Missile Crisis.

It might sound like classic spy fiction fare, but it’s all based on real events. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rachel Brosnahan and Jessie Buckley (I’m Thinking of Ending Things) co-star in this Dominic Crooke-directed production based on a script from The Hitman’s Bodyguard writer Tom O’Connor. It was originally due out last August, but now Lionsgate has got it pegged for release on March 19th.

As always, Cumberbatch has several projects on the way. This includes another biopic – Louis Wan, about a 19th century artist known for his surreal cat paintings, with Claire Foy, and thriller The Mauritanian with Zachery Levi and Jodie Foster. He’s also just wrapped his part on Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 and is currently shooting (or possibly waiting to resume shooting) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in the UK.

Looking forward to catching Benedict Cumberbatch in The Courier? Let us know in the comments below.