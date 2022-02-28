Disney Plus has released the first trailer for its upcoming original movie Better Nate Than Ever, which promises to hit the spot for anyone waiting for the third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to arrive. A must-watch for Broadway fans, this musical-flavored teen comedy film looks set to be a wholesome, feel-good experience when it makes its streaming debut on April Fools’ Day. Catch the first-look trailer above.

Better Nate Than Ever stars newcomer Rueby Wood as Nate Foster, a 13-year-old theater kid with dreams of making it big on Broadway. The only problem is that he can’t even land a part in his school play. To prove that he has what it takes, Nate and his best friend Libby (Aria Brooks) head off from Pittsburgh to the Big Apple to audition for the new musical adaptation of Lilo and Stitch, which leads Nate to reunite with his long-lost aunt Heidi (Lisa Kudrow). Together, they must learn that life’s greatest adventures are only as big as your dreams.

The movie is based on the best-selling 2013 novel of the same name by Tim Federle, who was written and directed the adaptation himself. Federle, most known as the creator of the aforementioned High School Musical TV series, has brought on board another HSMTMTS veteran for this project, as Joshua Barrett co-stars as Nate’s older brother Anthony. Michelle Federer and Norbert Leo Butz also feature in the cast. Marc Platt and Adam Siegel produce, with Federle and Pamela Thur as exec producers.

The trailer showcases two original songs composed for the film — “Big Time”, sung by Wood, and “#GoAwf”, sung by Brooks. Look out for Better Nate Than Ever when it premieres on Disney Plus this April 1. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season three, meanwhile, is due to follow sometime later this year.