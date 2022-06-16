Watch: Billy Eichner is searching for somebody to love in ‘Bros’ trailer

The hilarious Billy Eichner of Parks and Recreation and Billy on the Street fame is the star of a new romantic comedy he co-wrote, Bros, which touts all the hilarious hijinks you’d expect from a Judd Apatow-produced film in the latest trailer.

According to the trailer’s synopsis on the Universal Pictures YouTube channel, what sets this film apart is that it represents “the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling toward love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

Moreover, Eichner himself is also a milestone achiever by being “the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film — and featuring an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast,” the synopsis stated. That includes Killjoys’ Luke Mcfarlane, The Ts Madison Experience‘s Ts Madison, Chicago Fire’s Monica Raymund, Scandal‘s Guillermo Díaz, The Other Two’s Guy Branum, and Married …with Children’s Amanda Bearse.

Adding even more comedy cred to the lineup is Forgetting Sarah Marshall director Nicholas Stoller, who is directing Bros from the screenplay he co-wrote with Eichner.

According to the synopsis, Bros promises to be “a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about how hard it is to find another tolerable human being to go through life with,” which sounds like a delightful excuse to munch on some popcorn and forget one’s troubles for a couple of hours.

We’re going to be doing just that when Bros hits theaters on September 30.