Watch: ‘Birds Like Us,’ new animated offering starring Jeremy Irons

Jeremy Irons, known throughout the world for portraying Scar in the original The Lion King, has returned to voice a new animated animal character for a feature animated film. Irons, also known for his role as Batman’s butler in Zack Synder’s Justice League, will be lending his talents to bring Birds Like Us to life for audiences.

The film was originally released back in 2017 and was the first Bosnian full-length computer-animated film. The new trailer does specify it is the “2021 movie,” though outside of its trailer being much different than the original, there is no news yet on what differences there will be. You can watch the brand new trailer above.

The film also features voice talents from a few other lesser-known actors who have still played major roles. Kevin Bishop, known for playing Jim Hawkin in Muppet Treasure Island and starring in his own show, plays Hassan in the movie.

Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander of Tomb Raider fame also joins the cast as Huppu. Sheridan Smith, an actress seen across countless TV sitcoms and dramas, voices Gavra. Last but not least, Professor Slughorn from Harry Potter — Jim Broadbent — is also a part of the cast as Kondor.

While Birds Like Us only originally made €7.5 million, it seems that Lionsgate Movies is hoping to bring it to a whole new audience when it releases on Digital, On Demand, and DVD on Jan. 25, 2022.