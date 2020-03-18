Watch: Wakanda’s Under Attack In Black Panther 2 Fan Trailer

So, Hollywood can’t make movies right now and most theaters are completely closed down. In such a time of crisis, one way to ease the pain is to watch an imaginary trailer for a film that doesn’t exist yet, and thankfully, we’ve got just the thing for you with this awesome fan trailer for Black Panther 2.

Sure, the first movie recently debuted on Disney Plus, but to help fill the gap that is the two years before the sequel’s released, why not take a look at how things might play out in the hugely anticipated follow-up? As you can see above, the clip mostly focuses on the climax of Black Panther when our titular hero pulls a Tony Stark by revealing at a press conference his biggest secret. And that secret is that Wakanda is the most technologically-advanced country on the planet and they’re ready to share the wealth.

It’s actually a great setup for the sequel and would include themes like greed, ambition and various socio-political elements like border security and immigration that were hinted at in the original film. There’s even been speculation that Shuri may eventually take over the mantle as the ruler of Wakanda in Black Panther 2.

Whatever happens, we’re certainly excited to see it. After all, there’s a reason director Ryan Coogler is one of our great young filmmakers. And it’s because he can make a superhero movie with such themes like the ones mentioned above and also have car chases and Batman-style gadgets. And if that wasn’t enough, Black Panther became the first comic book movie nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars as well.

The concept of a country with great resources being threatened and pillaged is also a major plot in Avatar, which this trailer pulls from in a number of shots. While the first Black Panther was very much about legacy and fathers and sons, that’s a more intimate story. Now, it seems we’re in for an all-out war. Although, you’d think Wakanda would be ready for anything after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, right?

I guess we’ll find out when Black Panther 2 opens on May 6th, 2022.