Watch: ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ trailer reveals A24’s horror comedy

A24’s latest endeavor, Bodies Bodies Bodies, has been given the second theatrical trailer treatment. Halina Reijn’s black comedy slasher follows seven young students who decide to play a murder in the dark-style game at a house party, but when the students start dropping like flies, they start to suspect a real murderer among them. Hot on the heels of A24’s successful slasher X, Reijn’s upcoming film has garnered substantial attention from horror diehards everywhere.

Aside from Bodies Bodies Bodies and X, A24 can be credited with distributing comedy-drama Everything Everywhere All at Once, folk horror Men, and mockumentary comedy Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.

Adapted by Sarah DeLappe from a story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies stars Amandla Stenberg, Pete Davidson, Maria Bakalova, Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott and Lee Pace.

In the second official trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, we see Maria Bakalova’s Bee express her nervousness about meeting her new girlfriend Sophie’s circle of friends. When Sophie and Bee arrive for a house party hosted by Sophie’s eccentric pals, Bee underestimates the intensity of the partying and eats a portion of a cake laced with edibles. Then, Sophie recommends playing “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” a party game where one person pretends to be the murderer and hunts down the remaining players. Soon enough, as we all know, a real murderer decides to join in on the fun.

Reijn’s inventive horror is the ideal blend of slasher and murder mystery. Already, Bodies Bodies Bodies has snagged a 96% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes after its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 14, 2022.

Bodies Bodies Bodies is scheduled for release on Aug. 5, 2022.