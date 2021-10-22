Watch: Brain Freeze Trailer Shows Off Candian Zombie-Filled Hilarity

Fans of horror films have seen tons of zombie films and likely have their eyes peeled for fresh takes on the genre. This year they’re in luck as Quebecois filmmaker Julien Knafo makes his feature film debut with Brain Freeze While it’s flown under the radar since premiering at the 2021 Fantasia Film Festival, it’s now available to stream on Screambox making it easy to watch the unique zombie tale.

“When an exclusive golf club uses modified fertilizer to keep their courses green all year, they unwittingly release a plague on their affluent community. Contaminating the water supply, the fertilizer turns people into a ravenous clan of emerald-eyed zombies. Can a teen & his baby sister get off the quarantined island before turning into grass?” Synopsis from Screambox

The movie already is boasting an impressive 86% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics heavily praising the zombie flick. Bloody Disgusting’s Megan Nevarro had this to say about the film:

“Brain Freeze builds upon the traditional zombie outbreak formula and tropes, adding regional specificity and a modern twist that keeps it breezing along with biting humor and self-awareness.”

Brain Freeze is currently available to stream on Screambox. It will be available in VOD form on Apple Video, Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, and more on Oct. 26.