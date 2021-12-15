Watch: Bruce Willis takes on outlaws in ‘American Siege’ first trailer

We’re getting a first look at the trailer for the new Bruce Willis action film American Siege, which you can watch right here.

According to Vertical Entertainment’s YouTube post of debuting the trailer for the film, the story centers around washed-up sheriff Ben Watts, played by Willis, as he guards the secrets of the wealthy residents of a small Georgia town.

When a hostage situation erupts at the hands of three outlaws who kidnap a prominent doctor in town, Ben is recruited to handle the situation before the FBI becomes involved. The mayor of the town, Timothy V. Murphy’s Charles Routledge, pressures Ben to launch an assault on the kidnappers and eliminate any witness. However, when the sheriff discovers he may be a mere pawn as part of a bigger chess game, he must “carve a bloody warpath to expose the truth behind the town’s dark secrets,” the description reads.

The film co-stars Rob Gough, Johann Urb, Anna Hindman, Cullen C. Chambers, Trevor Gretzky, and others. It was directed and co-written by Edward Drake, with Corey Large also taking co-writing credits.

According to VarietyInsight, Willis shot the film primarily in November 2020 on a $10 million budget. The shooting locations included Bellingham, Washington in the U.S.; Victoria, British Columbia in Canada; and in the state of Georgia in the U.S.

American Siege comes out in a limited theatrical release and on-demand on Jan. 7, 2022.