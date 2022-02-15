The first trailer for Disney Plus’ incoming Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie is here — and it’s probably not what you were expecting. The incoming reboot of the fondly remembered cartoon of the same name from the late 1980s isn’t just bringing back the crime-solving chipmunks for more straightforward adventures but is taking an unexpected meta direction, filled with cameos, Easter eggs, and crossovers.

This live-action/animation hybrid picks up 30 years after the original Rescue Rangers ended and depicts the titular stars — now voiced by John Mulaney and Andy Samberg — as washed-up has-beens. The immature Dale (Mulaney) has even undergone “CGI surgery” — which is apparently like a facelift for a cartoon — while the practical Chip (Samberg) has become an insurance agent. However, the pair must unite when a former colleague goes missing. Given her absence from the trailer, we’re guessing this is Gadget, a character from the OG show.

Disney has also released the first poster for the film, which you can catch via the tweet below:

It's not a reboot. It's a comeback.



Chip 'n Dale: #RescueRangers, an all-new, never-done-before, completely 100% Original movie (based on pre-existing IP owned by Disney), streaming May 20 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/JsJ6iEhmFq — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 15, 2022

The movie’s self-aware approach, not to mention the setting of a live-action world inhabited by cartoon characters, owes a big debt to 1988’s Who Framed Roger Rabbit, so it’s nice to see the little-used Roger himself turn up for a second here. Seth Rogen likewise features as Bob, a character from the noughties era of uncanny valley realistic animation (think Polar Express). And watch out for blink-and-you’ll-miss-’em cameos from Scrooge McDuck, Aladdin, and, wait, is that a Cats reference?

The cast also includes the likes of Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Keegan-Michael Key, J.K. Simmons, and Kiki Layne. Tress MacNeille and Corey Burton, who were involved in the cartoon series, are similarly listed among the line-up of voices. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers is due to release on Disney Plus globally this spring on May 20. In the meantime, all 65 episodes of the original show can be found on the streaming service.