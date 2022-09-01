Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages.

Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.

The Oscar-winning Waltz plays Max Borlund in the film, a bounty hunter who is “deep into Mexico where he encounters professional gambler and outlaw Joe Cribbens,” played by the Academy Award-nominated Willem Dafoe, who is “a sworn enemy [Max] sent to prison years before,” according to the movie’s synopsis on the YouTube video description.

The film also features an ensemble cast that includes The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor Rachel Brosnahan, DMZ‘s Benjamin Bratt, and Midnight Mass star Hamish Linklater.

With a cast such as that, including Waltz’s return to the western genre following his iconic and Academy Award-winning turn as Dr. King Schultz in Quinten Tarantino’s Django Unchained, there’s reason enough to check out Dead For A Dollar, let alone the film also boasting being an official selection at the Venice International Film Festival.

Plus, Dafoe’s eclectic body of work — including everything from indie masterpieces like this year’s Viking epic The Northman and last year’s box office smash Spider-Man: No Way Home — makes us certain the sparks will fly in his role opposite Waltz in the upcoming film.

The film is co-written by Hill himself and Matt Harris, the latter of whom penned last year’s Melissa McCarthy drama and meditation about grief, The Starling.

Dead For A Dollar comes to theaters, digital, and on-demand on Sept. 30.