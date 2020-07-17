I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of killer shark movies. The combination of beautiful ocean scenery, attractive actors in wetsuits and giant ravenous fish is difficult to screw up so badly that it becomes unwatchable. So, that’s why I’m looking forward to Deep Blue Sea 3 when it lands on VOD later this month. Okay, it’s not going to be a cinematic classic, but its tropical scenery will at least function as escapism as we can’t do any proper travelling in the hell year of 2020.

With its release now just over a week away, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment have dropped a new clip from the movie and some stills. Sadly, the clip appears to be an exposition scene rather than a tease of the film’s shark action (c’mon guys, you all know what we crave). The two stills fare a little better though, with one big (albeit dead) shark in pride of place. It’s safe to say that this cocky asshole posing with the shark is destined to end up inside of one of its cousins later in the movie, too.

Watch: New Deep Blue Sea 3 Clip Prepares Us For Shark Action 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

One of the more interesting things about Deep Blue Sea 3 is that it continues the trilogy’s two-decade-long story of questionable shark experimentation. The two previous films wove a tale of superintelligent genetically modified sharks (and LL Cool J), and it appears that the descendants of these very sharks are back on the hunt here. Worst of all, the smart sharks are planning to crossbreed with Great Whites, potentially creating some kind of super shark.

The film’s synopsis bills it as so:

“Emma Collins, an eminent marine biologist, and her crew have set up a mid-ocean laboratory over a sunken island town in the ocean where they are observing the first known Great White mating area. Unfortunately, the enhanced Bull Sharks that escaped in Deep Blue Sea 2 are also there with their own evolutionary goal: cross-breeding with the bigger faster Great Whites. The mission’s patron, Richard Lowell, believes that the Bull Sharks contain the key to intelligence enhancement, which he secretly intends to sell for big profits. Now, Emma and her crew are trapped on crumbling stilt houses mere feet over the ocean, caught between predators above and below the water.”

There are no Oscars in this film’s future, but hey, as long as the shark effects are decent, the kills are entertaining and the plot doesn’t descend into Sharknado-style parody, I’m on board for Deep Blue Sea 3 when it surfaces on July 28th.