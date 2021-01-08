Watch: Wrong Turn Reboot Clip Teases More Woodland Carnage

After 18 years, the Wrong Turn franchise returns to theaters for one night only later this month. 2003’s cult classic starring Eliza Dushku spawned a total of five straight-to-DVD sequels over the next decade or so, with the last one coming out in 2014. Now, the horror series is being rebooted with 2021’s simply titled Wrong Turn, featuring an all-new cast and an all-new threat but some familiar hallmarks from earlier films.

With the reboot debuting on the big screen on January 26th, IGN has released our first clip from the flick this week. The minute-long sneak peek drops us right in the midst of the action as a group of unsuspecting young folks on a nature hike find themselves thrown into danger as a giant log is rolled down the hill after them. Though they scamper to get away, one of them is unfortunately caught in its path.

Mike P. Nelson directs based on a script by franchise creator Alan McElroy, marking his first return to the series since the original. Charlotte Vega and Stranger Things‘ Matthew Modine star, with the rest of the cast including Adain Bradley, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont and Daisy Head. Saban Films is handling the distribution rights, and here’s how the synopsis teases what’s to come:

Backwoods terror and never-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return— unless Jen’s father (Golden Globe nominee Matthew Modine) can reach them in time.”

Creepy Poster For Wrong Turn Reboot Reveals A Terrifying New Villain 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

IGN has dropped this clip to mark tickets going on sale from today, Friday, January 8th. So if you want to catch the Wrong Turn reboot on the silver screen, head over to Fathom Events to book your ticket or else check if it’s showing at a theater near you.

If you can’t make it to one of these single-night screenings, it’ll no doubt hit VOD pretty soon, but as of yet, we don’t know when that’ll be. As always, though, watch this space for more.