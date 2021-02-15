Watch: Danny Trejo Becomes Wonder Woman In New Deepfake

Danny Trejo is one of the most prolific actors in the business, although it would be fair to say that he was typecast a long time ago. The veteran star is always a henchman or a heavy, and with the exception of the Machete duology, he rarely ever gets a sniff of leading man status. Despite spending the majority of his career being kept away from top billing, though, his craggy features and gruff charms have made him one of the most instantly recognizable talents around.

At 76 years old, Trejo’s days of being cast as a superhero have long since passed him by, but for reasons unknown, the latest deepfake has transformed him into the star of Wonder Woman. That’s right, the technology that people feared was going to be used for all sorts of evil and nefarious means has now transplanted Danny Trejo’s face onto Gal Gadot’s body to imagine how he could look as the DCEU’s Amazonian warrior.

Unsurprisingly, it’s just about as terrifying as you’d expect, and we finally have a movie-related deepfake that can join the haunting image of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone starring in Step Brothers in being burned into the deepest recesses of the mind. It’s hilarious to see in action, too, especially when the slow motion hero shots build up to the big reveal of Danny Trejo as Wonder Woman.

Now that we’ve seen it with our own eyes, should Gal Gadot ever step away or retire from the role, there’s a ready made replacement waiting in the wings if any potential reboot wants to start with the cleanest slate imaginable and recast Wonder Woman as a grizzled elderly gentleman.