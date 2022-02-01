Kenneth Branagh is set to return as Hercule Poirot in Death on the Nile, the follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express that’ll boast a star-studded cast of high-profile Hollywood stars like Gal Gadot, Russell Brand, Armie Hammer, and Rose Leslie.

Based on Agatha Christie’s 1937 novel of the same name, Death on the Nile will put the world-renowned detective on a boat en route to Egypt. When a passenger is found murdered, Poirot must once again utilize his impressive range of deductive skills to find who has committed the crime, though based on what this new featurette “Dangerous Journey” reveals, this thrilling ride will push the detective into the pit of despair.

As director Kenneth Branagh and the rest of the cast explain in the video, this sequel will be much more suspenseful than the previous outing, in large due to the film’s impressive set pieces and unique ensemble of characters. The source material itself is also among Christie’s best works, if not the detective fiction genre as a whole.

Death on the Nile has gone through a tough production cycle, having been delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and allegations of sexual misconduct against actor Armie Hammer. Now, it seems that the distributor is doubling down on the Feb. 11 release date, despite the surge of the Omicron variant.

Also worth noting is the fact that the studio has decided against reshooting Hammer’s scenes, so he’ll be appearing in the sequel despite the controversy surrounding his name.