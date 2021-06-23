Watch: Out Of Death Trailer Teases Bruce Willis’ Next VOD Movie

Over the last decade or so, Bruce Willis has almost become the walking embodiment of the age-old question; Working hard, or hardly working?

In the Die Hard legend’s case, the answer has been both. The actor has Out of Death and Midnight in the Switchgrass arriving within one week of each other next month, and he’s already shown up in four VOD action thrillers over the last fourteen months. The first trailer for the former has now arrived and it looks like standard bargain basement fare, with Willis appearing to give his usual phoned-in performance.

The plot follows a witness who stumbles upon police corruption in a small town, and Willis’ veteran cop happens to show up just in the nick of time, forcing them to team up to evade the bad guys. In all honesty, it doesn’t look great, and the promo gives the majority of the plot away just in case you were on the fence about checking it out.

One of these days, the former A-lister is going to deliver a memorable turn to remind audiences that he was once one of the biggest names in the business, but Out of Death won’t be it as his rapid fire filmography continues to rack up the numbers. Just how many VOD genre films does Bruce Willis have in various stages of development, you may ask? Incredibly, the answer is nine.

Reactor, Apex, American Siege, Gasoline Alley, The Fortress, A Day to Die, Killing Field, White Elephant and Paradise City are all scheduled for release over the next year, as the 66 year-old continues to usurp Nicolas Cage as B-tier action cinema’s busiest name.