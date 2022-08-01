Devotion to another person is not something everyone has in life. Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner did, and soon, the story of these Korean War pilots will be presented to audiences, while a new trailer for the film about their experience has released today.

Today Sony Pictures Entertainment put out new footage from the action drama on YouTube. It is Glen Powell’s latest aerial adventure after Top Gun: Maverick, appears to be shot in a similar way and, while Powell has a prominent role in the piece as Tom Hudner, the bulk of the story appears to be set around Majors’ Brown and the trials and tribulations he faced serving in the Navy.

Indeed, at one point in the clips, Majors as Brown says his career was not something which came easily to him and, as the U.S. Military was only racially integrated after 1948 after decades of segregation introduced by President Woodrow Wilson, this is true.

“I can’t tell you how many times people have told me to give up or quit or die even … If I did, I wouldn’t be here.”

Later the two men are shown fighting at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, and, while one walked away with the Medal of Honor from the experience, another did not and it will be something audiences will learn about when the film releases Nov. 23. The piece also stars Joe Jonas and features Serinda Swan acting as Elizabeth Taylor and Christina Jackson as Brown’s wife Daisy in addition.