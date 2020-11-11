New Disney Plus Ad Features The MCU’s Spider-Man Movies

Since Disney completed their takeover of Fox, the Mouse House’s streaming service has been bolstering the lineup of superhero content by gradually adding titles from the history of the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises, rebranding them under the Marvel Legacy banner. The majority of the studio’s comic book properties are now available, with the notable and not surprising exception of the R-rated Logan. And, of course, the Deadpool pics.

Despite claiming to be the home for all things Marvel, though, Disney Plus has never been able to boast the entire cinematic universe’s lineup, with Sony so far holding onto the distribution rights to Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. And a lot of fans and subscribers widely mocked the platform’s attempt to offer a definitive MCU timeline when they don’t even have all of the movies at their disposal.

However, things might be about to change after a new promo for the streaming service featured a couple of brief looks at the films in question. The ad is only for the Latin American version of Disney Plus, and the titles available on demand tend to vary somewhat in different territories, but it nonetheless looks to be an encouraging sign that Homecoming and Far From Home could soon be joining the rest of the franchise’s blockbusters.

After all, there’s no way the monolithic corporation would have okayed the promo if they weren’t planning on bringing the Spider-Man duology to Disney Plus, and the most likely scenario is that they’ve struck yet another deal with Sony in order to add Homecoming and Far From Home to the platform, one that will no doubt see the rival studio given a fairly hefty compensation package for the privilege.