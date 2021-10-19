Watch: Disney Plus Day Trailer Previews November New Release Streaming Event

Disney Plus Day is a streaming event showcasing and celebrating the platform’s second year and the network’s memorable film and television premieres. The event celebrates not just the achievement of those involved with Disney but the fans and those who make their work possible.

Bob Chapek, Disney CEO, calls Disney Plus Day a “grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company.”

Comicbook.com shared a quote from Chapek last month where he shared the meaning of Disney Plus Day.

“This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

The trailer for Disney Plus Day premiered this evening, and it reveals a few peeks at what fans can expect during the streaming event on November 12th.

From The long-awaited release to all subscribers of Jungle Cruise and the streaming premiere of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings to the premiere of Home Sweet Home Alone and Olaf Presents — fans have a lot to look forward to.

Disney Plus Day happens on November 12th, so the countdown is on, and it gives us all something to look forward to in the post-Halloween slump.