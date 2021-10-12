Watch: Disney Plus’s Home Sweet Home Alone Trailer Teases A Nostalgic Holiday Adventure

For many of us who grew up in the ’90s, the Home Alone films are the quintessential Christmas movies. And now that Disney has the rights to the franchise after purchasing 21st Century Fox, it looks like they are fully taking advantage of that fact by bringing a brand-new reboot to their Disney Plus streaming platform, Home Sweet Home Alone, the trailer of which you can view above.

In case you didn’t already know, the John Hughes-penned original Home Alone films are based on the premise of a family leaving one of the children at home by themselves by mistake while the rest of the family goes on vacation. Then, when the child is seemingly at home by themselves, they have to fend off burglars who are looking to pick his house clean while the family is supposedly away. Using a series of wacky, Rube Goldberg-type booby traps usually constructed out of toys and household items, the kid sets up a formidable defense against the robbers. And this new film looks to be revisiting that exact same scenario once again! And this time, there’s a trampoline (again).

To be fair, this trailer does look to bring back the cinematic quality to the franchise, a reprisal of that nostalgic musical score originally conceived by John Williams, and a star-studded cast after some of the many straight-to-video releases considerably watered down what was once a beloved movie series in some of the very late sequels (3 and on). Call it the Disney touch, we suppose.

The film stars Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates as Max, the child defender of the abode. It also co-stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.

Delaney and Kemper play a down-and-out couple of home invaders. Interestingly, the original film’s Buzz McCallister is making a return, played by Ratray, who is now a police officer (we’re guessing a hapless one at that).

Home Sweet Home Alone comes to Disney Plus on November 12th.