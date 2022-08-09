Watch: ‘Do Revenge’ trailer teases a dish best served cold

Do Revenge is the new Netflix film whose latest trailer teases a very different kind of teen comedy.

In a plot that resembles Mean Girls mixed with Horrible Bosses, Camila Mendes’ Drea and Maya Hawke’s Eleanor agree to “go after one another’s bullies,” according to the synopsis on IMDb.

Both Mendes and Hawke have starred in iconic teen drama shows in recent years, making them arguably the perfect pair to co-star in their own breakout movie. While Mendes stars as Veronica in Riverdale, which has been airing since 2017 and is slated to wrap up its final season in 2023. As for Hawke, she stars as one of the main cast in Netflix’s Stranger Things, beginning in season three, as the hilariously quirky Robin.

Do Revenge is written by Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, with the latter also directing the movie. While Ballard is known as being a writer for Space Jam: A New Legacy, Robinson was a writer for the Marvel blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder. The pair also worked together as writers on the MTV show Sweet/Vicious, with Robinson also being the creator of the show.

The short-lived Sweet/Vicious was critically acclaimed for its run, which spanned from 2016 to 2017. Though it only ran for one season, the show ended up snagging a 100 percent “certified fresh” score on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The series starring Eliza Bennett and Taylor Dearden centered around two women who become vigilantes to exact revenge on those who get away with abuse at their college campus.

With delightfully mischievous-looking Do Revenge comes to Netflix on Setpember 16.