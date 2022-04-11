Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness featurette includes new footage and commentary from the cast and crew, with main leads Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen and director Sam Raimi all sharing their experience of what it was to work on the hype-fuelling sequel.

Perhaps most importantly, the new trailer shows off all the cool visuals that Doctor Strange 2 has packed into this epic outing. Teasing fans about what’s to come from Stephen Strange, here’s what Cumberbatch had to say.

“It’s pretty, unfathomably exciting, where we’re going with this film. It’s the most fantastic new phase of Marvel. It’s got a darker tone to it, with Sam Raimi at the helm and he’s a master of that. The stakes are real. He’s literally coming up against versions of himself.”

Elizabeth Olsen, reprising her role as Scarlet Witch after the events of WandaVision and serving as the story’s deuteragonist, also explained where things stand for the MCU at large.

“In this story, we are leaping into different universes. But unlocking the multiverse creates a big pandora’s box.”

Benedict Wong, who’s currently the de facto Sorcerer Supreme in the MCU, said that the movie will introduce a lot of new characters from the multiverse.

“We’re in unknown territory. I think audiences are going to be startled,” he explained. “These other realities invite a plethora of all these new characters.”

Sam Raimi, the acclaimed director of the Spider-Man trilogy who’s returned to the superhero stage with this flick, added:

“Telling this story was such a gigantic endeavor. It had to be large because it had to not only paint a picture of our universe but of multiple universes. It was a great opportunity to pair two of the most powerful superheroes together. We wanted to give the fans what they wanted, just not exactly what they expected.”

It looks as though we’re in for quite a cinematic treat when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6.