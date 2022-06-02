Disney Plus brought Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez together in a video, released Thursday, to announce the anticipated release date for Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on Disney Plus.

The latest MCU offering will begin streaming exclusively on the service on Wednesday, June 22. The movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams, as well as the quartet who appeared in the special fan thank you video.

According to Box Office Mojo, the movie has grossed a staggering $879,461,776 since first appearing in theaters April 28 in Serbia and Montenegro. The Sam Raimi-directed film first appeared in U.S. theaters on May 6, and has earned more than $375 million domestically.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film’s been mostly well received in its time in theaters, with 74 percent of critics and 86 percent of audience members giving it positive reviews. The We Got This Covered review declared, “Raimi knows comic book adaptations, big budget fantasy, and horror like the back of his hand, and it’s almost as if he’s returned to this particular arena with a point to prove. Nobody moves a camera quite like he does, nor does any mainstream filmmaker have the ability to deliver such a bespoke form of weirdness within the realms of what’s ostensibly a family film, making Multiverse of Madness one of the MCU’s very best on a purely visual level.”

As We Got This Covered recently reported, there’s a Fantastic Four offshoot in the works which may or may not harken back to the latest edition teased in Multiverse of Madness. Kevin Feige, who produced the latest Doctor Strange film, is still seeking a director for that project after enjoying the results of what’s coming to Disney Plus.