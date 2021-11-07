Watch: Donnie Yen Bids Farewell To John Wick: Chapter 4

Keanu Reeves is without a doubt one of the modern era’s finest and most popular action heroes, and while the series has always been characterized by the copious amounts of badassery found in the supporting cast, John Wick: Chapter 4 comes packing the most stacked ensemble to date.

Joining the leading man and fellow returnees Ian McShane, Lance Reddick and Laurence Fishburne are newcomers Rina Sawayama, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Clancy Brown, Scott Adkins and Donnie Yen, the vast majority of whom are no stranger to either martial arts training or onscreen action.

Yen in particular is a hugely exciting addition to the John Wick franchise given his credentials, and the actor recently shared a behind the scenes video documenting his final day on set, which you can check out below.

Production has now wrapped on John Wick: Chapter 4, which is coming to theaters in May 2022. On top of that, Chapter 5 has already been given the green light, three-part prequel series The Continental has a cast in place and Ana de Armas recently entered talks for long-gestating spinoff Ballerina, so the expansion of the universe is only just beginning, and we couldn’t be more thrilled about it.