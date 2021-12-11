We’re getting a brand new clip of the hotly anticipated forthcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home that features the longest segment of footage we’ve yet seen. The clip focuses on the botched spell that presumably sets into motion the plot of the Tom Holland-helmed superhero flick, which you can watch right here.

In the clip, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange warns, “our world is about to forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man,” as the sorcerer traces pulls a trial of orange light between his fingertips.

In the previous film, the naive Peter, whose identity as Spider-Man was ousted to the world by J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson, appears worried at the incantation.

After Peter asks Strange whether it’s possible for some people to retain their knowledge of his secret identity, Strange says wryly, “that’s not how the spell works.”

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Upon Peter’s persistent cajoling, Strange modifies the spell so that Peter’s girlfriend, Zendaya’s MJ, can still know his superhero alter-ego.

But as the modified spell continued to swirl in increasingly frenetic rings of light all around the pair, Peter continues to make requests for exceptions to its effect, like Jacob Batalon’s Ned and Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May.

With the spell already underway, Peter’s constant interruptions spin the magic rings of orange light into overdrive, and the floor, walls, and ceiling of the building they were standing in begin to break away, giving way to an ominous purple cloud of aether.

Overall, it’s a great setup to the movie, which will see Holland’s Spider-Man facing off with a number of past franchise villains — such as Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and others — in the multiverse-traversing saga.

Catch Spider-Man: No Way Home when it swings into theaters on Dec. 17.